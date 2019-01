EMERGENCY responders rescued a boy after he fell through iced pond in Illinois on Sunday (Jan 13).

Crews arrived within minutes after a 911 call was made around 4:55pm local time (2255 GMT) in Naperville, 53km west of its city, Chicago. The 11-year-old boy told first responders that his feet were stuck in the pond’s muddy bed.

A member of the fire department filmed the rescue attempt, showing the ice breaking immediately after a rescuer attempts to move towards the boy. A rescue disc was thrown to the victim before he was pulled to safety.

The boy was taken to a hospital and is in a stable condition.

Watch video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u6iwuvlEMQo