MANY of us would have seen recently a video of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira performing some of their hit songs. And probably, most of you enjoyed it for two reasons:

1. Well, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez are so attractive that your jaw was wide open during the performance.

2. Shakira and Jennifer Lopez danced like they’re 20 when in turn, they’re in their 40s and 50s respectively.

The performance was actually for a halftime show for the National Football League (NFL) championship, commonly known as the Superbowl. And for some added info, the NFL is a professional league for American football and the Superbowl is basically their championship game.

But in the spirit of celebrating a national sporting event, one Christian activist named Dave Daubenmire, is planning to sue the NFL event over their half-time show. The man claimed that the half-time show has put his soul “in danger of hellfire”, and wants compensation of US$867 trillion (RM3.6 trillion) from the league.

Comparing the show to a strip club, the man said: “The NFL pumped porn into our homes. They didn’t tell us that they were going to do it. They put no warning on the screen before J-Lo started her strip-club act. The conscience of millions of innocent children were violated without warning.”

Dave Daubenmire, is claiming that he’s in the process of finding a lawyer. And at the of writing, we are in the process of inserting the video into this article for you, so that you can enjoy the show, like any normal human being. Cheers.