A VIRAL video on social media showing an amputee from the Social Security Organisation (Socso)’s Tun Abdul Razak Rehabilitation Centre in Malacca playing badminton has won the hearts of Malaysian Internet users.

Posted on the centre’s Facebook Page on Aug 25, it shows an unnamed amputee going about on the badminton court with little difficulties.

The accompanying caption read “With determination and effort, you can achieve anything!”

As of 10am the video has been viewed over 40,000 times, earning admiration from numerous Malaysians inspired by the determination of the patient in the government-run rehab centre.

This includes Human Resources Minister M. Kula Segaran who shared the video on his Facebook and wrote “Losing a limb cannot stop this patient from the Socso’s Rehab Centre in Malacca from enjoying a game of badminton. Great job by the centre doctors & staff!”

Opened in 2014, the Tun Abdul Razak Rehabilitation Centre in Ayer Keroh offers free rehabilitation to Socso contributors and help them to return to the workforce.

The centre is manned by a team of experts in fields like physiotherapy, optometry, psychology and robot therapy and is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

In May, the centre became the first in the Asean region and fourth in the world to offer Cyberdyne Hybrid Assistive Limb (HAL) treatment, an innovative medical technology to treat patients with paralysis or weakened limbs.

Watch the video below:

https://bit.ly/2KZmb8h