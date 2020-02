What does a couple mean? Two elderly patients of #coronavirus in their 80s said goodbye in ICU, this could be the last time to meet and greet ?????? pic.twitter.com/GBBC2etvV9

JUST like the couple who hugged each other when the Titanic sank, a video has gone viral of an elderly Chinese couple holding hands while lying in bed and waiting for the worst that could happen. Both tested positive for the Wuhan virus.

In the clip, the husband speaks lovingly to his wife who is wired to machines. Although she was in a weakened state, she still grasps her husband’s hand.

In the caption, the writer wrote: “What does (being) a couple mean? Two elderly patients of #coronavirus #CoronavirusOutbreak in their 80s say goodbye in ICU, this could be the last time to meet and greet (each other).”

The Wuhan virus has worried many because the virus can be hard to beat for those whose immune systems have weakened, especially the elderly.

The video tugged the heartstring of netizens who sent blessings, and prayers to the couple.

Some said it was heartbreaking, expressing hope the couple would survive, and the medical staff would stay strong.