PHILIPPINES President Rodrigo Duterte and his aide were seen on live television swatting away a cockroach that had crawled up his shirt on Wednesday (May 8) during a campaign rally speech.

Duterte was endorsing a list of senatorial candidates at a late-night campaign event in Bohol province when the cockroach appeared from behind his left shoulder.

The 74-year-old firebrand leader joked that the opposition, led by the Liberal Party, planted the cockroach on him, but appeared unfazed and did not mention the incident during the rest of his nearly two-hour speech.

Some audience members were seen laughing when they realised what happened. — Reuters