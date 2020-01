THE full expression of creative artists come to the fore during festive seasons.

Festive commercials have become vessels of communicating and capturing the voice and values of Malaysians from all walks of life, as exemplified by the deep and touching works from luminaries such as the late Yasmin Ahmad.

In conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebrations, Sunway Group has released its commercial titled “In the Air”, featuring its own unique take on the Lunar New Year.

Watch the video here:



https://bit.ly/2FBqtPE