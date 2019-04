A DELIVERYMAN saved a suicidal woman who was sitting on the edge of a bridge in the Zhejiang city of Jiaxing recently. The rescue was captured on video and shared online.

After the police had set up a perimeter around the distraught woman, the deliveryman sneaked up behind the woman and yanked her down to safety.

The former soldier was praised for his good deed. “It’s no big deal, I just reacted on instinct to save a person’s life,” he said.

Watch the video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7lFL69Zwg4w&feature=youtu.be