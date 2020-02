TIK TOK is the new social media platform that has taken the world by storm. Millions have subscribed to view videos made from people around the world, and groups of professionals have taken the task of using it for the greater good.

BBC interviewed doctors and lawyers who are currently using the app to give professional advice to their viewers. One fertility doctor, Dr Lora Shahine, told BBC that it’s easier for people to download this app than to get medical care. “This is a unique way for people to ask questions and get information,” she said.

One lawyer took the opportunity to fight off what she believes was bad government policies - by helping immigrants in the US get legal advice. Her videos on Tik Tok displayed how-to guides for immigrants who are victims of raids by immigration authorities. Victoria Slatton, who’s an immigration lawyer, said, “A lot of young people who are immigrants are suffering under the administration, so I used this platform to speak out against injustices and to educate.”