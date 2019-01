A DRAMATIC rescue video shows a man trying to rescue a 20-year-old girl stranded in a car in Turkey’s southern province of Antalya, being dragged away in the river by flood waters.

Footage shot by Demiroren News Agency (DHA) yesterday showed the car being swept away in the river as a man entered inside searching for a missing girl.

The man was rescued and the damaged car was towed to the shore after rescuers arrived at site, DHA reported. It said rescue teams were still searching for the girl whose car was dragged into the flooded river by tornado-like winds.

One person was killed and 11 others were wounded as powerful winds knocked trees, damaged houses and agriculture fields, Turkey’s state-owned Anadolu Agency reported.

Five fisherman boats sank and 10 boats were damaged by the winds, Anadolu said.

Watch the video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jXeOzd3Ojo8