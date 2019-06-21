(Video) Driver seeks help after car left stranded in flood in UK

THIS drone video shows why you shouldn’t drive through water - after two men got trapped in the middle of a flooded road and had to get out and push.

Dave Cundy, 46, had his drone up over the flooded fields and roads of Sileby in Leicestershire when he spotted the car.

He said he followed the motor as it drove through two sections of floods, before it got stuck in the middle of a third.

The car came to a standstill as water rose around it, forcing the driver and a passenger to get out and push it to dry land. — Reuters