LAS VEGAS police, on Tuesday (May 14) released video of a woman pushing an elderly man off a local bus in March. In a news release, police said the man’s family members told detectives he died from his injuries on April 23.

The suspect, 25-year-old Cadesha Bishop, and the victim are seen getting into an argument as the bus stopped to allow passengers off.

The woman pushes the man as he leaves the bus and he lands face down the ground, his legs lying flat against a folded shopping cart that he was carrying with him. The man took himself to the hospital later that night, police reported.

Bishop was arrested on May 6 and charged for open murder on an elderly-vulnerable person. — Reuters