A WOMAN in a video shows how she was left “looking like Quasimodo” after she suffered an extreme reaction to the sun – causing her face to swell so much she went blind.

Bethany Mason, 21, used carrot oil while on holiday in Turkey and hoped she’d be left with a healthy glow.

But the waitress didn’t realise it didn’t contain SPF – the measure of sunscreen protection from UVB rays – and suffered sun poisoning.

Sun poisoning is an extreme sunburn which happens when someone is exposed to ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun for too long. — Reuters