(Video) Fascinating look behind how 100 and 200 Euro banknotes are printed

IN the secretive vaults inside the Bank of Italy, new money is in the making as a printing press stamps piles of crisp 100 and 200 euro banknotes.

Reuters was allowed rare access into the Rome-based Banknote Printing Department to see new security features that will adorn the Europa series notes, which officials say offer better protection against counterfeiting.

Named after the mythological princess Europa, the notes released on Tuesday, have large value numerals in a bolder design and contrasting shades to make them easier to identify, said European Central Bank (ECB) Banknotes Director Ton Roos.

“When you tilt the note then you see a light line going up and down and inside the numeral you see little euro logos”, Roos explained.

“We try always to develop very sophisticated security features because we want to stay far ahead of the counterfeiters,“ he said.

When designing the Europa series, the ECB worked closely with virtually impaired people to develop notes with features that can be helpful for people with poor vision.

Roos told Reuters that ECB is printing about 2.3 billion new 100 euro notes but not all banknotes will be immediately introduced in the bank circuit. Some of them will be kept in the Central Bank vault and sent to commercial banks when needed.

The 100 euro note is one of the most popular with 2.7 billion in circulation at the end of June 2018, accounting for 13% of all banknotes in circulation. 10 euro notes account for 12% with the most popular being the 50 euro note standing at 23% of all banknotes in circulation, according to ECB figures.

Since 2002, euro banknotes have been produced jointly by the National Central Banks (NCBs) of the euro area.

Each NCB is responsible for, and bears the costs of, a proportion of the total annual production in one or more denominations. — Reuters