FIREFIGHTERS were called to the scene of an unusual emergency in the western German town of Bensheim-Auerbach on Sunday (Feb 24) after a fat rat was found wedged halfway through a manhole cover.

The team got to work on the rotund rodent, freeing the distressed animal in a matter of minutes after wedging the manhole cover upright to push it through the hole.

In bodycam footage of the rescue, the rat can be seen scampering to freedom down the drain.

Watch the video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SFKxhsIWu9E