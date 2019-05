LIVING life to the fullest no matter how hard it is – it’s the message a young female double amputee is sending to netizens across China in her daily live streams.

Doing handstands, playing table tennis, skateboarding and swimming, 31-year-old Wei Meinv is up for anything, despite not having legs.

She lives in the northwestern Chinese city of Baoji in Shaanxi Province.

She’s able to take good care of herself, doing everything from cooking to cleaning the house.

“I never thought I was different from others. I can do whatever they can,“ said Wei.

At the age of three, Wei was found near a welfare home with both her legs amputated. It was there that she grew up. Some people say Wei lost her legs after getting hit by a car. But being so young then, she can’t recall.

“I’ve lived without legs as long as I can remember. I grew up with other kids in the welfare home. They didn’t see me differently and never ever treated me differently,“ said Wei.

Her physical challenges have never held her back from enjoying her life and travelling across the country. Xi’an, Beijing, Dali, Lijiang and Sanya are just some of the cities she has been to.

In 2017, Wei quit her job at the welfare home and moved to Shanghai.

There she worked as salesperson, customer service representative and manicurist for a year.

“People say Shanghai is a big city, so I wanted to have an experience there. And I’ve realised I still have a lot to learn,“ said Wei.

Wei’s new life in Shanghai turned out to be mind opening and inspirational, after going back to hometown, she decided to explore a new realm for her – the internet. Now Wei is selling clothes online and also doing live streams for her followers. She didn’t expect that her live streams had inspired so many fans.

“Once upon a time I thought about quit live streaming cause I didn’t see the point of it. But when I heard people talking about how they reignite their hope for life after seeing me, I realized it was something happy for me,“ said Wei.

While gaining fame online, Wei has also pursued athletic challenges in real life.

She won three gold medals in swimming competitions at the Sixth Shaanxi Provincial Disabled Sports Competition. She says she’s always happy to learn more.

“To keep moving on is always better than standing still. Having a goal, a higher goal, is always better than being lost and confused. You might not be able to reach that goal but you are always moving on,“ said Wei. — Reuters