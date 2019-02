A FIREFIGHTER in the Chinese province of Dingxi became an internet sensation of a video of him dragging a burning gas cyclinder out from a house.

The video went viral last week. It showed him using a rake to drag the cylinder, which is spewing out flames, from the kitchen and out of the front door.

He stepped away to safety when the fire was put out.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kzkn-7PXpXc&feature=youtu.be