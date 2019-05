FIREFIGHTERS rescued a four-year-old girl from a deep well in a village in Changzhou City of east China’s Jiangsu Province on Tuesday.

The girl accidentally fell into a well when she was out of sight of her sister who was busy hanging the laundry by the well.

Her sister immediately called firefighters for help when she found the girl down in the well. In the meantime, the sister and her neighbors made a rope with bed sheets and put it down to the well.

The rope and a bucket in the well helped the girl persist until firefighters came.

Finally, a firefighter got down to the well and brought the girl up.

The girl is in good conditions after medical examination. — Reuters