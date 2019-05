STRONG winds from Cyclone Fani break doors and windows of a student hostel in Odisha on Friday (May 3).

Videos shared by the Bhubaneswar college student, Aman Pratap Singh, showed doors and windows being damaged by the storm, and students shouting in the background.

Singh told Reuters that some four hundred students in his hostel have moved to the dining room in the ground floor for safety.

Tropical Cyclone Fani, the strongest to hit India in five years, spent days building up power in the northern reaches of the Bay of Bengal before it struck the coast of the state of Odisha at around 8am, the state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. — Reuters