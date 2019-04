A VIRAL footage captured the terrifying moments when swimming pools on top of an apartment block shook as a deadly earthquake hit the Philippines on Monday.

Apartment blocks in the area were filmed shaking, with water from the swimming pools being tossed over the side of the buildings.

At least eight people were killed when the magnitude 6.1 tremor hit at 5.11pm local time in the capital Manila – causing tower blocks to shake violently and residents to run in fear.

An airport was seriously damaged and at least two buildings were destroyed.

Authorities feared that dozens of people remain trapped underneath a collapsed building in the province of Pampanga, north-west of the capital Manila.

Pampanga Governor Lilia Pineda said that three bodies had been pulled out of a shop following the earthquake, while a woman and her grandchild were found dead in the town of Lubao.

Twenty people have so far been rescued and taken to hospital, she added.

The earthquake was felt in Manila, where skyscrapers were seen swaying for several minutes in the business district.

Clark International Airport, located about an hour’s drive north of the capital, suffered major damage, with at least seven people injured. — Reuters