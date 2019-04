SPANISH daily El Pais on Monday (April 15) released security footage on its website of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange inside the Ecuadorian embassy in London skateboarding and tussling with a man believed to be a security guard at the embassy.

El Pais did not say how it obtained the footage.

The video was posted along with an article based on testimonies of the guards working for UC Global, a Spanish company hired to handle the embassy’s security from 2012 – 2017.

Reuters contacted UC Global, but the company did not return the call.

El Pais said in its article that Assange had been granted permission by the embassy in 2012 to use recording equipment in order to work out who was throwing objects at his window in the early hours of the morning.

Days later, the newspaper said, the on-duty security guard tried to stop him from using the equipment, triggering an argument and a struggle between the two men.

“It was one of the first disagreements,“ El Pais said in its report. — Reuters