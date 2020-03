A FOREIGN construction worker recently ran amok at a project site in Tanjong Tokong claiming that he did not get his salary for three months.

Penang Kini posted a video on Facebook showing the man voicing out his frustration towards his employer, shouting that he could not tolerate this unfair treatment anymore.

“I have wife and kids back in my village, and they are suffering,“ the man said.

The video ended with the man being ushered by his fellow worker while shouting that he does not care anymore if the police or immigration officers come to the site as long as the issue is resolved.

The heart-wrenching video has garnered almost 300,000 views and more than 2,000 comments by netizens, who were mostly symphatetic and they urged employers to be fair and responsible towards their workers without discrimination.