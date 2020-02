ANN-Sophie Muxfeldt (pix) was taking classes at Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan, China until the outbreak of coronavirus cut her studies short. She was flown back home to Germany on February 1st, and along with 130 other people, will remain quarantined at a military barracks near the town of Germersheim until February 16th.

Muxfeldt, a student at the University of Rostock, passes time by watching TV and is allowed to go outside and breathe fresh air, as long as she wears a mask.

Muxfeldt collects food from a pickup point and takes it back to her room to eat, but she is not allowed to get too close to the others in the barracks, which is surrounded by a barrier.

Muxfeldt’s situation is different then that of David Wood, a U.S. citizen on lockdown in China’s Hubei province, the epicentre of the virus outbreak which began infecting people late in 2019.

Wood owns a company called chinabriefcase.com which gives assistance to people working in the English second language industry in China.

Wood left the majority of his belongings and work supplies in his home in the city of Xianning, and is now dealing with “cabin fever” at his in-laws house in a small village outside the city. Wood said cabin fever is a real struggle for millions currently on lockdown in mainland China.

“There are thermometer guns everywhere if you go out,“ said Wood, who added that supermarkets around Hubei are virtually empty.

Wood hopes the lockdown will soon end, as he is entertaining himself by producing a new video series “Expired Wines with David” with old bottles found in his in-laws basement.

More than 11,000 kilometres away in San Diego California, Katherine Li is beginning her 14-day quarantine at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. Li, an American citizen from Los Angeles, was visiting family in Wuhan when she was evacuated on Wednesday February 5th.

Li said the Center for Disease Control (CDC) checks temperatures of all quarantined individuals twice a day, and has set up two tents on the compound with the ability to respond to any medical emergency.

“None of us has been affected by coronavirus. None of us has been showing any symptoms,“ said Li.

Li said she was just happy to tell everyone that “we are all safe and healthy.” — Reuters