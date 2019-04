A HUNGRY panda rattled an empty bowl on the bars of its cage to call its keeper for food at Louguantai National Forest Park in northern China.

The hilarious video was filmed in Xi’an City in Shaanxi Province in November 2018.

The giant panda can be seen standing at the door of its cage and rattling its empty bowl on the rails repeatedly to make noises.

According to the keeper, the hungry panda could not wait until the feeding time, so it always used this way to ask for food. — Reuters