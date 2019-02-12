(Video) Girl rescued after falling into panda enclosure

A GIRL was rescued after falling into a panda enclosure in southwest China, state media reported on Sunday (Feb 10).

State broadcaster CCTV showed video of a security guard first trying to rescue the girl in red with a stick, then leaning through a gap to hold the girl’s hand and pull her out as pandas were approaching with no apparent attempt to attack the victim.

The incident took place at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding on Saturday (Feb 9), CCTV said.

The girl was not injured and the cause of the incident was still under investigation, it added.

Watch the video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jdSWWa4R_GU