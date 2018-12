THERE was a time when most people would cringe when they see men wearing make-up. Then performers started making this a norm and their fans made the fad a trend.

Today, an increasing number of young South Korean men are using make-up. Cosmetic brands in the country are now trying to bring their men’s products mainstream.

There are many tutorial videos on YouTube for men to learn to apply makeup. Twenty-three-year-old postgraduate student, Kim Min-gi, has been uploading such videos.

Kim said he was influenced by K-pop celebrities’ flawless skin.

Watch the video here: