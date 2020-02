A HOMESLESS man who is mentally unsound has been filmed openly taking drugs at an ATM kiosk in Bukit Bintang

The man was also reported to have flashed his genitals at people using the premises to conduct banking transactions.

Genji Buskers in a Facebook post said the man is a bad example to children, and his action tarnishes Malaysia’s reputation as a tourist spot.

It was later reported that two police officers apprehended the man.