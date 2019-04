A CHINESE tourist from Henan downed an entire three-litre jug of milk at an Australian airport after he was stopped from taking it on board his flight.

The three litres of good milk which he bought during his holiday in the Land Down Under was over the amount of liquid allowed to be carried on to an airplane.

Rather than seeing fine Australian milk go to waste, he drank it all before boarding his flight. Footage of him drinking the milk went viral on social media recently.

Watch the video here:

http://n.miaopai.com/media/OQzoCAOcwziB52mlAnX~hGSJlKlE2ZNA