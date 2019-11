AN Indonesian man who advises the local government on Islamic law has been caned in public for adultery.

Mukhlis bin Muhammad, 46, a member of the Aceh Ulema Council (MPU), was caned 28 times on Thursday (Oct 31) in a public park by a religious officer.

The woman he had a sexual relationship received 23 lashes in a public flogging.

The punishments took place in the ultra-conservative province of Aceh, the sole province in Indonesia that applies syariah law. Aceh was granted autonomy from Indonesia in 2001, which remains world’s largest Muslim-majority nation.

Public floggings, which many Acehnese support , have become common since they were introduced in 2005. Canings are administered for a range of offences including theft and gambling. The province outlawed homosexuality in 2014. — Reuters