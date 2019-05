MEGHAN, the Duchess of Sussex and wife of Britain’s Prince Harry, gave birth to a boy on Monday, Harry announced, saying the baby is “absolutely to die for”.

The Duke of Sussex who is “over the moon” and “incredibly proud” of his wife said the royal couple were still thinking of names.

“The baby’s a little bit overdue, so we have had a little bit of time to think about it. That’s the next bit,“ Harry said.

The new family of three are not expected to make an appearance for another two days, according to the prince.

