Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z3F41bP1Lcs

JENNIFER Lopez received a beautiful 2019 red 911 Carrera GTS Porsche for her 50th birthday last week from her fiance, retired baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

However, the singer admitted that she has never driven a car despite having passed the driving test and has a license!

In her birthday celebration video, Natasha, 14, Alex Rodriguez’s daughter, drove up the birthday gift into the driveway with sister Ella, 11, and Jennifer’s twins Max and Emme, 11, in the car.

Jennifer was simply ecstatic once she saw her gift.

“'I'm going to have to drive? It's beautiful! I've never driven a car like that! I've never had a car like this. I've never driven a car, period! My heart's beating out of my chest!''

The couple also took a test ride around the neighbourhood with Jennifer behind the wheel for the first time in her life.

''Let me see if I remember how to drive. Baby I know how to drive! I remember I haven't driven in so long baby. Baby this is so good. You're giving me my independence back. I did not expect anything like this. This is so crazy. I felt like the party was enough!'' she could be heard saying.