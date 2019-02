AN Australian comedian who impersonates North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said on Monday (Feb 25) authorities were deporting him from Vietnam, some 24 hours before the real Kim was due to arrive for a summit with US President Donald Trump.

The Kim lookalike, who goes by the name Howard X, popped up in Vietnam’s capital of Hanoi on Friday (Feb 22) along with his partner who impersonates Trump, drawing crowds and media.

The two real leaders are due to meet in Hanoi on Wednesday and Thursday (Feb 27-28) for their second nuclear summit.

Vietnamese foreign ministry officials were not immediately available for comment on Monday.

Howard X said earlier authorities had questioned him and warned him not to create any disturbance.

Howard X said his partner, Trump impersonator Russell White, was allowed to stay on in Vietnam, but not allowed to do make any more public appearances.

Watch the video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JaVTK6jNGgg