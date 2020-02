JANG Ji-sung, a Korean mother, lost her 7-year-old daughter Nayeon to an unknown illness four years ago.

But through the power technology, she was reunited with her daughter, and the incident which was documented on film has gained worldwide attention.

The Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) recreated Nayeon in realistic 3D, optimised for a virtual reality (VR) experience. It took them eight months to recreate her face, body and voice as closely as possible to the real late Nayeon.

When Jang Ji-sung took part in the experience, she couldn’t touch her daughter, but she still seemed to have cherished the experience.

According to the short documentary, she picked flowers with her daughter, took pictures together and even celebrated Nayeon’s birthday.