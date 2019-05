A LOS ANGELES car chase ended in a shootout on Friday (May 10) as the passenger opened fire at police officers.

Local television showed an unidentified passenger leaning of the Toyota Prius with a weapon as it sped through the streets of southeastern Los Angeles County.

Police pursued the vehicle until it came to a stop behind a truck on a busy highway.

The passenger again shot at officers and the police fired back, knocking out the rear window. When the shootout ended, the passenger was motionless in the car. It was not clear if he had been shot.

The unidentified driver emerged with what appeared to be blood on her shirt and was apprehended by police.

Local media said the suspect was believed to be an alleged murderer. — Reuters