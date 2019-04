ALTHOUGH the Star Wars Celebration in Chicago is where most fans go to find out new information on the latest film, there was also a treat in store for visitors.

At the entrance to the exhibition hall, toy company Lego has created an image of the helmet of the notorious Star Wars henchman, the Stormtrooper, made up entirely of their small Stormtrooper figurines.

The image, which is 20 feet tall and 20 feet wide, is composed of 36,440 mini-figures and it took 12 people 38 hours to create and install.

The project won a place in the Guinness World Records for being the largest display of Lego Star Wars minifigures ever. The previous record was held at 35,210 minifigures. — Reuters

Watch the video here:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f-51exVVMFo