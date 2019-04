GERMAN camera-maker Leica Camera has distanced itself from after a promotional video was released in its name starring a foreign reporter snapping the iconic Tank Man photo following the deadly Tiananmen Square crackdown of 1989.

The five-minute-long video shows courageous photographers working during conflicts around the globe. The main plot is about a journalist who took the famous photo of an unidentified man facing off against a line of tanks on Chang’an Avenue.

Leica has denied responsibility for the video. Leica “must therefore distance itself from the content shown in the video and regrets any misunderstandings or false conclusions that may have been drawn,” the South China Morning Post quoted a Leica spokesman saying.

It added that the company’s social media channels have not shared the film. The video was said to have been produced by Brazilian ad agency F/Nazca Saatchi & Saatchi which has previously produced award-winning films for Leica.

Watch the video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UCUBAcGgb4A&feature=youtu.be