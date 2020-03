LONG queues in SS15 are not a rare sight but this time, instead of lining up for boba tea or that latest fad, people were queuing up in front of a pharmacy.

On Mar 8, SJ Echo posted a video on Facebook showing people lining up in front of a pharmacy in Subang Jaya.

Based on comments by netizens, the pharmacy has recently stocked up on their supplies of face masks and hand sanitisers.

The recent increase in the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Malaysia has seen the sale of face masks and hand sanitisers to skyrocket in all pharmacies and stores which caused the said items to be out of stock in most shops.

People are advised to follow guidelines set by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Ministry of Health (MoH) in regards to the use of face masks to avoid wasting such valuable resources.