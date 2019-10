ANIMAL lovers will be delighted to find that there’s a stranger in their midst who cares for stray dogs, more so when she’s a Muslim lady!

Facebook user Clement Wong couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw the lady feeding food to stray dogs in the neighbourhood. He got so excited that he recorded the video for all to see the kindness of the woman’s heart.

Dogs of all sizes crowded around her as she scattered food from the plastic bags slung on her arm.

In the video, Wong asks lady: “This is a first for me. Aren’t you afraid of the dogs?”

While her response isn’t clear, she said she takes care of 20 more dogs right in front of the office nearby!

This definitely impressed Wong and his Facebook video even got the attention of comedian Harith Iskander.

“While some are petrified over protests, perceived loss of dignity, there’s this woman who lives her life with kindness and compassion,” Harith Iskander tweeted.

“May Allah bless this lady and may her actions be made an example to us all.”

The video has also touched many Malaysians online. Wong’s original post has reached 20k likes and over 42k shares on Facebook.

Watch the video below:

https://bit.ly/2W7iLnM