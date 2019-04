A HAIR-raising moment captured on CCTV showed a man being lifted into the air as he tried to prevent a large outdoor umbrella from falling over.

The incident happened at a wholesale market hall in the southern Turkish city of Osmaniye on Monday (March 25).

Video released by a local grocery man Ismet Icoz shows three men, including Icoz himself, running to secure the parasol as strong winds move it and one of them, Sadik Kocadalli, is blown into the air after stepping on the base of the canopy.

The man jumped off after being lifted three to four meters from the ground and slightly hurt his ankle, Icoz told Reuters, adding another man was injured after the parasol fell on him and was being treated in hospital. — Reuters