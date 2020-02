AS people the world over take measures to ensure hygiene in preventive efforts against the coronavirus, a man in China has earned infamy for his disgusting act.

In a recent viral video making its rounds in social media, a woman is seen using multiple disposable tissues to wipe both her mouth and nose. She then irresponsibly throws away the tissues on the floor of the elevator.

The situation got worse when another group joined her in the lift. A man from the group grabbed the disposable tissues from the dispenser, spit into the tissues and proceeded to wipe it all over the buttons three times!

The viral video online managed to help the police apprehend the man. He was sentenced to 10 days prison for creating public panic. Luckily, he tested negative for novel coronavirus and has no history of travelling to Hubei or Wuhan.