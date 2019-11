WHILE most of us moan about the increase in e-hailing fares, one man in Johor decided to drive home the point in the most emphatic of fashions.

In a video that has gone viral, a man is seen clinging on to the back of a trailer, in an attempt to hitch a ride to his destination.

A woman whose vehicle was trailing the lorry was shocked when she realised it was actually a man who was clinging on to the trailer.

In her Facebook post, the driver wrote “I did not notice the man sitting there until he jumped off the trailer.”

Just like a master disguiser, the man dressed only in jeans managed to blend in perfectly behind the orange trailer as it moved along Jalan Kempas Lama, Johor.

When the lorry slowed at a junction, the man took off running as if he’s escaping from something or someone.

One thing’s for sure, the man’s brazen act should not be copied at all by anyone.

Watch the video below:

https://bit.ly/2KqFZRl