A MAN in Mumbai has claimed that he is planning to take legal action against his parents for giving birth to him without his consent.

Referring to himself as Raphael Samuel, the man posted a video of himself with what appears to be a fake beard and dark glasses. He said children should not be made to ‘suffer’ life and that couples do not have a ‘right’ to bear offspring without their explicit permission.

The 27-year-old is said to be a prominent member of a growing ‘anti-natalist’ movement which advocates a child-free lifestyle.

“I want to tell Indian kids that they don’t owe their parents anything. (Your parents had you for their own) joy and pleasure,” Samuel was quoted by Times Now News as saying.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QItcMixuiaU