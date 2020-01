MEGHAN Markle’s father, Thomas Markle (pix), has accused his daughter of “cheapening” the British royal family, in part of an interview released a day after Buckingham Palace said Prince Harry and his wife would no longer be working members of the monarchy.

The palace announced on Saturday (Jan 18) that the couple would no longer use their “Royal Highness” titles and would pay their own way in life.

The monarchy had been thrown into turmoil earlier this month when Harry, 35, and his American former actress wife announced that they wanted to reduce their official duties and spend more time in North America.

Thomas Markle, who has been estranged from his daughter since her marriage to Harry, told UK’s Channel 5 news in a documentary that he believed Meghan, 38, was tossing away “every girl’s dream”.

Channel 5 released part of the interview on Sunday (January 19) and said the full documentary would air “in the coming weeks”.