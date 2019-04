A DRIVER’S dash cam captured striking footage of a meteor falling over Gainesville, Florida on Saturday (March 30) night.

The glow from the burning meteor created shadows for several seconds before the light flickered out.

The National Weather Service confirmed on Twitter that a meteor was caught on its ‘GOES Lightning Mapper’ around the same time.



Watch the video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_TGsRAGWbz4