A MURAL dedicated to “egg boy” in Melbourne was painted over on Tuesday (March 19), disappointing several fans eager to view the artwork.

The spray-painted mural had been created by Van T Rudd in the famous Melbourne alleyway Hosier Lane, immortalising Melbourne teenager Will Connolly’s egging of controversial Queensland senator Fraser Anning.

Anning had blamed New Zealand’s mass mosque shootings on the country’s immigration program, prompting Connolly’s action.

The footage of Anning being egged on the back of his head, before lashing out at the boy, was shared widely on social media.

Connolly said via his lawyer Peter Gordon he was overwhelmed by the support from people across the world and was committed to passing on money raised on his behalf to be donated to the victims of the Christchurch mosque shooting.

Watch the video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NNkYBIhSfNw