FIREFIGHTERS battled an inferno inside Paris’ Notre-Dame cathedral on Monday (April 15) in an effort to limit further destruction to the iconic monument’s interior.

Footage released on Tuesday (April 16) by the Paris Fire Brigade showed the cathedral’s ceilings burning bright orange and flames surging inside as firefighters and a robot attempted to extinguish the blaze.

French Junior Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said on Tuesday a fifteen to 30-minute delay in firefighting operations could have been critical to salvaging what is left of the structure.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said it had launched an inquiry into the fire. Several police sources said they were working on the assumption for now that the fire was accidental. — Reuters