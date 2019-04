FOOTAGE has emerged showing a suspected suicide bomber entering St Sebastian’s church in Negombo, on Sunday (April 21).

CCTV footage obtained via Siyatha News shows the suspect entering the busy church moments before a blast which killed more than 50 people and almost entirely blew off the roof of the church.

St Sebastian’s church was one of several suicide bomb sites across Sri Lanka, which killed at least 290 and injured at least 450 people in multiple cities on Easter Sunday.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks which have wounded 500. Police have said they have arrested 40 people since Sunday and that the suspects were mainly Sri Lankans. — Reuters