BRAVING the cold and rain, over 800 Russian skiers and snowboarders donned their swimsuits and hit the slopes of Sochi’s Roza Khutor resort on Saturday (March 16), in an attempt to break a world record.

The weather was nasty, but the riders whizzed past cheering spectators into the misty void.

Participants in bright costumes and a music band performing on skis made the atmosphere of a carnival complete.

“It’s really unbelievable ... Even bad weather did not stop us,“ one of the snowboarders commented as he took a selfie wearing only swimming trunks and a hat.

The bikini ride was a part of the yearly Boogel Woogel festival which ends on Sunday (March 17).

It also included dressed-up rides, stunt shows, and even a beauty contest.

Despite their efforts, the attempt failed as they didn’t break the record 1108 participants.

But no one seemed to mind in the end. —Reuters

Watch the video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aUwD5ctsBJc&feature=youtu.be