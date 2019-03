MEMBERS of a New Zealand biker gang performed the Haka on Sunday (March 17) morning to honour the victims of the of the mass shootings in Christchurch.

Before the dance bagan, the group’s spokesman thanked the New Zealand Police force for their work since Friday’s (March 15) shootings at two mosques in the city, in which 50 people died.

Watch the video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KurqnjDU-ZE