A CHINESE blogger attempted to eat a live octopus, but the sea creature wouldn’t go down without a fight. It latched on to the face of the woman, who is known as Seaside Girl Little Seven on Internet.

The woman from the Jiangsu city of Lianyungang is a lover of seafood. She was live-streaming her culinary adventure when the octopus gave her a taste of survival by fighting for its life.

She managed to pull the animal off but was left to cry over the damage it had done to her face. A video of the incident went viral recently.

Watch the video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=15jszsMl1ao&feature=youtu.be