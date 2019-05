BALANCING a basket of hot ‘roti’ (flatbread) in one hand, Pakistani waiter Rozi Khan makes his way through the narrow alleys that lead to the small eatery where he has been working for the past two years.

But he is now dreaming of the silver screen, after the eatery owner’s son recently spotted his resemblance to Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage, who plays popular character Tyrion Lannister in the series.

The 26-year-old villager from northwest Pakistan had never heard of the fantasy series before, but he says his life has been transformed since the similarities were noticed.

“In the beginning, they started calling me Peter Dinklage. After that I saw his movie, and then slowly, slowly I became famous,“ he told Reuters television.

The uncanny resemblance includes facial features and height - with both standing at 4 feet 5 inches (135cm) tall.

After visiting a hairdresser to be given a lookalike hairdo, Khan gazes at a picture of Dinklage on his phone.

“My wish is to work in movies. And my other wish is that I should meet Peter Dinklage,“ he says. “I want to make a movie there (in the US), and I want to co-star in a movie with Peter.”

Khan, who has dwarfism, says that the condition has been difficult to live with, particularly as a child. But with his new-found fame comes confidence, and the plan to find a bride when he goes home for the upcoming month of Ramadan.

“The girl should be of my height and my age. Right? I don’t want to marry a tall girl; I feel scared of tall girls. One should marry someone who suits you. I will marry someone who makes a good pair with me,“ he says.

The “Game of Thrones” fantasy series, an adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” series of novels, is rapidly approaching its conclusion in its eighth season, with only four episodes remaining before it ends its run as one of cable network HBO’s most successful shows in its history. — Reuters